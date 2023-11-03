End of an era! Mexico legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez set to leave LA Galaxy as free agent

Ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star Chicharito Hernandez is set to leave the LA Galaxy after four years.

Chicharito to leave LA Galaxy

Mexico legend stayed for four years

Nabbed 39 goals in 82 apps

WHAT HAPPENED? The Los Angeles Galaxy announced Friday that the legendary Mexican striker would not be returning to the club for the 2024 season, and that he is set to enter free agency. Chicharito last played for the Galaxy on June 7, where he suffered a season-ending ACL tear injury. His final league game was May 27, where he was sent off for acquiring two yellow cards.

Chicharito posted a heartfelt goodbye on social media platform Instagram as well, saying: "Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges. Thanks to everyone who was involved in my journey these four years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old striker has played at every level of the game, from Manchester United to Real Madrid to the World Cup with Mexico - he is widely respected as one of the greatest North American soccer players of all time. At his age, though, recovering from an ACL tear will not be easy. Wherever he ends up, the club will likely look to him as a rotation option, because there is no guarantee he can return to the player he once was.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney. "In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHICHARITO? It's an offseason where he needs to determine where his next adventure lies, as well as one where he finishes off his ACL tear recovery.