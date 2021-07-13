Messi contract talks 'progressing adequately' as Barcelona president Laporta delivers update

The Liga giants are still working on freeing up space in their salary cap that will allow a club icon to be tied down on fresh terms

Contract talks with Lionel Messi are "progressing adequately", says Barcelona president Joan Laporta, with La Liga giants still hoping to get a talismanic presence tied to fresh terms.

The Blaugrana are unable to put a deal in place at present as they have no room within their salary cap, meaning that costs need to be cut by sanctioning sales.

Every effort is, however, being made to remain in close contact with a six-time Ballon d'Or winner that has dropped into free agency and just savoured long-awaited international glory with Argentina at the Copa America.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on discussions during the presentation of Mago Pop's show 'Nothing is Impossible', Laporta told reporters: "[Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately.

"All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalunya and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa America.

"It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy.

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his team-mates, and that Argentina are once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero.

"I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo."

Will Messi be at Barcelona in 2021-22?

Laporta has stated his confidence on a regular basis that a deal will be done with a club icon.

Messi has spent his entire career to date with the Blaugrana and has offered no indication that he is considering a change of scenery.

A push for the exits at Camp Nou was made in the summer of 2020, but those plans were shelved as the South American superstar revealed to Goal that he would be staying put.

His lucrative contract has come to an end, meaning that others could swoop in, but Barca are doing all they can to keep an all-time great on their books.

There has been plenty of talk regarding a two-year deal being ready to sign, with summer arrivals also waiting to be registered once financial issues are cleared up.

