Martinelli racing at ‘100mph’ to be ‘one of the best’ as Xhaka tips Arsenal forward to reach the top

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old South American has been on the Gunners’ books since being snapped up from Ituano as a relative unknown in 2019. He has endured form and fitness issues at times in north London, but has become a key man for Mikel Arteta in the present and is unlocking enough potential to suggest that he can race to the very top of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xhaka has said when giving a talented colleague a big billing: “Gabriel Martinelli has a lot to be one of the best. He goes 100mph. He has to push himself with how far he can go. He has the team and everything around the help him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli was at his energetic best during his latest outing for Arsenal, with his work rate and creativity causing Tottenham plenty of problems in a 3-1 derby win for the Gunners at Emirates Stadium.

DID YOU KNOW? Only twice in the Premier League have Arsenal had more points after their first eight games of a season than the 21 they have in 2022-23 – 22 points both in 2004-05 and 2007-08, with the Gunners finishing second and third respectively.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The highly-rated youngster has scored 21 goals for Arsenal in 93 appearances and is looking to help them build on a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign that has Arteta’s side sat at the top of the Premier League table.