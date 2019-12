Mandzukic departs Juventus to join Qatari side Al-Duhail

Al-Duhail has announced the signing of the Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic from .

The 33-year-old leaves Juventus after four and a half seasons, having joined from in 2015.

Mandzukic had been frozen out by new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri this term, failing to make a single appearance for the Italian champions in 2019-20.

