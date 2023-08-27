Despite the turmoil in the boardroom, Man United will offer Ten Hag a new contract before the turn of the year, regardless of who owns the club.

Enjoyed successful first season

Looking to build on last campaign

Glazer's want to restore a little stability

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Star, the current higher-ups at Manchester United are planning on securing Erik Ten Hag's long-term future at the club even if they're not around to see it. The Dutchman's current deal runs until 2025 but the Glazers have seemingly sanctioned negotiations to begin regarding a potential two-year extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The takeover of United has now been going on for months and continues to drag on because of the Glazers. Uncertainty remains regarding whether they actually want to sell the club. However, what is clear is that the Americans are keen to restore at least a small bit of stability by tying Ten Hag down for another couple of seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? With his future at the club secure for the long-term, his short-term aim will be preparing his side for a tough trip down to Arsenal on Sunday.