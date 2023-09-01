Man City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves as £52m midfielder set to fill void left by Ilkay Gundogan exit and Kevin De Bruyne injury

Richard Martin
Matheus Nunes 2023-24Getty
Manchester City

Man City have officially signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £52m to bolster Pep Guardiola's midfield after losing Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne

  • Treble winners seal Nunes transfer
  • City agreed £52m fee with Wolves
  • Midfielder fills void left by Gundogan, De Bruyne injury

WHAT HAPPENED? City have been on the hunt for a new midfielder since captain De Bruyne tore his hamstring on the opening day of the Premier League season. They considered a move for Lucas Paqueta but abandoned plans to sign the Brazilian after he was investigated for betting.

More to follow...

