Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney calls for Tyson Fury to be knighted following latest world heavyweight title win

Wayne Rooney believes that heavyweight champion Tyson Fury should be knighted following his victory over Derek Chisora on Saturday night.

Fury retained WBC title at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Rooney ringside for bout

Calls for Fury to be knighted

WHAT HAPPENED? Fury stopped Chisora in the 10th round of their heavyweight world title fight on Saturday night, extending his professional record to 34 fights without defeat (33-1-0). As usual the arena was full of stars from all over the globe and none other than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was there to watch the showpiece event.

WHAT HE SAID: "He's the best we've seen for a long time," Rooney told TalkSport. "I don't think anyone will beat him. I think he's an absolute legend, what he's done for boxing. He's entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible and if I'm being honest I probably think he should be knighted!

"He hasn't been afraid to go abroad, he's won title abroad, defended them abroad. He sums up and optimises everything boxing is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fury is regarded as one of the best boxers of all time. He successfully defended his WBC world heavyweight title last night, with many still hoping he will eventually agree to a bout with fellow British heavyweight, Anthony Joshua. Rooney, meanwhile, is no stranger to the boxing, spectating various fights over the years and infamously performing a celebration inspired by the sport after netting against Tottenham in 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? The DC United boss is currently enjoying the MLS offseason. Rooney's side will not return to action until February 25 next year at least when the new season starts. Last campaign they finished bottom of the Eastern Conference.