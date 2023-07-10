Too much? Man Utd slap hefty price tag on captain Harry Maguire as Erik ten Hag looks to offload out-of-favour defender

Manchester United have slapped a £50m ($64m) price tag on captain Harry Maguire as Erik ten Hag looks to offload the England international.

Maguire out of favour at United

Club demanding £50m fee

Suitors unlikely to meet asking price

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester Evening News reports that United have placed a £50m asking price on Maguire but it is likely to prove prohibitive for most of the England international's suitors. Maguire made just eight Premier League starts last season and has been linked with both Aston Villa and Newcastle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the defender is set to lose his United armband, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be able to strike a deal for Maguire this summer. However, the report claims that the club are not actively trying to sell him, because they would have to buy a replacement were he to move on.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire may want the move himself, though, as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has warned the centre-back that he must start playing regularly if he is to continue being considered for a starting berth for his country. With Euro 2024 looming, the ex-Leicester defender will hope to play regularly in 2023-24, be it at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? We may get a glimpse into United's plans for Maguire as they prepare for pre-season, with the club kicking off their friendlies against Leeds on July 12.