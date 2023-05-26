More superstars incoming at Man Utd? Sheikh Jassim to scrap ‘Ronaldo rule’ if he wins takeover race in potential boost to Neymar pursuit

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani wants to scrap Manchester United's rule that prevents players being paid significantly more than their team-mates.

Sheikh Jassim wants Man Utd takeover

Will ditch club's new salary cap

Could help lure stars to Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? United's potential new owner will get rid of the salary cap that was introduced under coach Erik ten Hag to reduce the club's wage bill after Cristiano Ronaldo departed earlier this season, The Sun reports.

Under the so-called 'Ronaldo rule', United have set a £200,000 weekly wage cap and will not pay any players above that figure. The rule was unofficially named after Ronaldo because the Portuguese icon was paid a reported £385,000 per week in his second spell at the club, which ended in controversy after he criticised the club and Ten Hag in an interview before his contract was terminated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision could boost United's chances of luring world class figures to Old Trafford. The Premier League side are reported to be in talks to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Ditching the rule may also make it easier for United to hold on to the stars they already have such as Marcus Rashford, who is said to be hesitant to sign a new contract because of the wages on offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Qatari heir-apparent Sheikh Jassim has made a significant bid to take ownership of United from the Glazer family. However, he is not the only one in the race to buy the club as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is willing to let the current owners keep a stake in the club, is seen as the frontrunner.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Qib.com.qa

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Before the new owners come in, United will finish off the Premier League season with a home game against Fulham, before they meet Manchester City in the FA Cup final the following week.