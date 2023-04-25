Man Utd to rival City for €50m bargain Kim Min-jae as transfer race for Napoli defender heats up

Manchester rivals United and City are reportedly set to battle it out for the potentially bargain signing of Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae.

Korean star shining in Serie A

Impressed at Qatar 2022

Wanted in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international has seen his stock soar since leaving Fenerbahce for Italy in the summer of 2022, with a collection of impressive showings at the World Cup finals in Qatar added to the pot for good measure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kim has helped Napoli to within touching distance of Serie A title glory this season, with 40 eye-catching performances bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe. Calciomercato reports that Premier Leagyue heavyweights United and City form part of that pack, with there a clause in the commanding defender’s contract that can be triggered by foreign clubs for two weeks in July.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that Kim will become available for around €50 million (£44m/$55m) at that point, meaning that he could be acquired for far less than his true market value. Those at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium are well aware of that, with a close eye being kept on developments in Naples.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Napoli are understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset – especially one that they have tied to terms through to 2025 with a two-year extension option – but they are already planning for the worst, with it possible that star striker Victor Osimhen, who has 26 goals to his name this season, could also be prised from their clutches in the next transfer window.