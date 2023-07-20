Man Utd to miss out on another transfer? PSG in talks to sign Rasmus Hojlund despite Red Devils reaching agreement with Atalanta star

Manchester United could miss out on signing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojland as Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks over a deal for the striker.

  • Hojlund wanted by United
  • Has agreed terms with club
  • PSG also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that United could be set to miss out on Hojlund as PSG are in negotiations with the player's camp. The journalist has also reported that the Denmark international has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and that a bid is imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund has impressed with Atalanta at the age of 20 and has already scored 10 senior goals for the club, while also winning six caps and scoring six goals for Denmark.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Atalanta are reported to be demanding a fee of €70 million (£60m/$78m) for the striker, and want the payment to be made in cash. It remains to be seen if either United or PSG are willing to reach that figure.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rasmus Hojlund DenmarkGetty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester UnitedGetty

PSGGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to formalise their interest and see off any rival interest in the striker.

