Man Utd icon Beckham makes Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Liverpool legend Gerrard

Two former England captains have completed the list of inductees for 2021, with their remarkable achievements being recognised

Manchester United icon David Beckham has been confirmed as the final inductee of the Premier League Hall of Fame for 2021, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also getting a nod.

Beckham, who formed part of the Red Devils' fabled Class of '92, won six league titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as two FA Cups and the Champions League.

He was famed for his pinpoint passing and crossing ability, with 18 top-flight goals recorded from trademark free-kicks - a record at the highest level in England that still stands to this day.

What has been said?

On being voted into the Hall of Fame, Beckham has told the Premier League's official website: "It's an honour to be inducted into the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame alongside these legends of the game and league.

"The Premier League was such an important part of my career and life and I'm delighted to be recognised alongside these icons who I played with, competed with and looked up to.

"This is made even more of an honour for me knowing that it was down to the fans. This past year or so has shown just how important fans are to the game and it's so great to see them slowly being able to come back to stadiums because they make football truly special.

"I've always said that throughout my playing career and beyond, I'm so lucky to have incredible fans who support me no end so thank you to everyone who voted."

Beckham's greatest achievements

A man that would go on to become England captain burst onto the scene as a talented teenager and announced himself to the world with a stunning strike from the halfway line during a meeting with Wimbledon in August 1996.

He said of that effort: "That Wimbledon goal from the halfway line was an amazing moment.

"Looking back now and seeing photos of it where you can see my mum and dad behind the goal celebrating, that makes it even more special.

"It was a great strike and I’m lucky it went in otherwise I’m sure the manager would have had something to say about it!"

He added on the many trophies that he won and what they still mean to him, having grown up as a United supporter: "Every title is special and I cherish the memories of every single one. That being said, the win in 1999 was definitely one of my favourites.

"Considering what we were able to achieve that season when so many people wrote us off, it was an incredible moment and one of the proudest moments in my career."

Who else is in the Hall of Fame?

Alongside Beckham in the final round of voting, ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard has also made the grade.

The all-action midfielder spent 17 memorable years as part of the first-team fold at Anfield, helping the Reds to FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League glory.

The Premier League has said of another all-time great: "As the driving force in Liverpool's midfield for 17 years, Gerrard inspired his team-mates with surging runs, pinpoint passes, talismanic tackles and spectacular strikes, scoring 120 goals and providing 92 assists in the competition.

"Gerrard made 504 PL appearances between 1998 and 2015, all for Liverpool, and is one of only two players to make at least 500 appearances for the club in the competition, along with Jamie Carragher (508).

"The midfielder's qualities were highlighted by the fact he won the Premier League Player of the Month award six times."

Gerrard and Beckham now sit alongside Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp and Frank Lampard in the Hall of Fame.

