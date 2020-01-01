‘Man Utd have hit new low at Old Trafford’ – Scholes slams home form & tactical approach

The Red Devils legend admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bring much more out of his side if another top-four challenge is to be pieced together

Paul Scholes has slammed ’s home form, claiming the out-of-sorts Red Devils have hit a new low at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are yet to collect a Premier League win in their own backyard this season.

Just one point has been taken from a possible 12, with the latest visitors to leave the red half of Manchester reeling.

The Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 win on Sunday, with London-based outfits continuing to frustrate United.

and have previously turned the Red Devils over, while were happy to battle their way to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

United have now made their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the ill-fated reign of David Moyes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing his tactical approach questioned amid struggles to find a spark.

Scholes told Premier League Productions after seeing Scott McTominay and Fred make little impact during another demoralising setback against Arsenal: “It’s as poor as I’ve seen Manchester United at Old Trafford to be honest with you.

“You have to give Arsenal credit, they were very good but on other hand you have to expect more from United and the two midfield players especially.

“I said at half-time if you’re going to get your best, most creative players who can score goals on the ball then the two in midfield have to have some kind of possession and some kind of control but the quality was missing from them two.

“They were playing as centre-halves, not central midfield players.”

As United toiled in the middle of the park, with Paul Pogba being asked to fill a wide attacking role prior to conceding the penalty that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted, Arsenal were able to establish control in the engine room.

That was partly due to the performance of summer signing Thomas Partey, with the international earning plenty of plaudits on the back of another commanding showing.

Scholes was among those left impressed by the £45 million ($58m) star, saying of a Patrick Vieira-esque presence for the Gunners: “He’s an all-round midfielder. You don’t see many players like that these days.

“Midfielders are attacking midfielders or holding midfielders but a midfield players’ job is to do everything.

“You have to contribute with everything and he did a brilliant job in all departments.”