Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag aims dig at board over lack of January transfer activity after third-place Premier League finish

Erik ten Hag took a veiled dig at the Manchester United ownership for their lack of transfer activity during the January window.

Erik ten Hag takes dig at Man Utd board

Did not buy anyone in January transfer window

Man Utd finished third in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach, who guided Manchester United back to the top four this season, claimed that the club must shell out money in the transfer market to win trophies in the next season. He even pointed out that despite not spending anything on transfers during the January window, the Red Devils still managed to finish third in the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag said, "The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will. We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn't and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United were one of just five Premier League clubs that did not buy any player in January. Instead, they signed three players on loan, Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland. They ended their Premier League season on a high with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on June 3 when they face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.