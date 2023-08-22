'You know what, we've been sh*t' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes' comments after Tottenham loss slammed by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has criticised comments made by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, following the Reds recent defeat against Spurs.

United lost 2-0 to Spurs on Saturday

Bruno missed header to give his side the lead

Ferdinand believes no.8 can do more

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United defender has outlined his disappointment at the comments made by the Portugal international after the latter criticised the official's decision not to award the Red Devils a penalty during the first half in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think at this point you've just got to be honest, man," he said on Vibe with Five. "I understand why he's upset, but he probably would have got more out of it by coming out there and going, 'You know what, we've been s**t, we ain't been up to the level we expect ourselves to be at and we need to get better, be better and do more'. "I think that blame stuff, he could have gone down the corridor [to the referee], but that's hindsight. Go down the corridor, speak to the referee, whatever. But it's owning that.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With only two games gone so far this season, United have a chance to redeem themselves as they take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this weekend, but it has been a slow start to the new season for Erik ten Hag's side. Many chastised the Carabao Cup holders for their display against Wolves on the opening day, with United's performance against Spurs another disappointing showing.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? Yet to get off the mark for United, Bruno will be keen for the Red Devils to bounce back, as they host the Tricky Trees at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend in the Premier League.