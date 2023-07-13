Man Utd and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat tells Fiorentina he wants transfer as Serie A side demand €35m

Manchester United and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he wants to leave this summer.

  • Amrabat linked with move
  • Man Utd and Barca interested
  • Wants Fiorentina exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he would like to seek a new challenge this summer amid interest from United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, per Gazzetta dello Sport. Fiorentina have accepted the request provided their asking price of €35 million (£30m) is met.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has plenty of interest but the report states he has made it clear he would only like to move to a Champions League club such as Barca, Atletico or United. Any other offers have not been considered.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Morocco international has been with the Serie A club since 2020 and has made 107 appearances, but perhaps his breakthrough performances came at the World Cup, as his country reached the semi-finals in Qatar.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina 2022-23Getty

Erik ten Hag Manchester UnitedGetty

Xavi HernandezGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat's future is likely to be settled before the end of the summer, given the amount of interest in the midfielder.

