Man Utd to put Anthony Martial on transfer list as club loses patience with forward after his apparent Erik ten Hag snub at Bournemouth

Manchester United are reportedly set to put Anthony Martial on the transfer list after running out of patience with the French forward.

Striker has been at Old Trafford since 2015

Has struggled for form and fitness at times

Approaching final year of his contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 in a transfer that was initially worth £36 million ($45m), with there the potential for that fee to rise as high as £58m ($72m) with add-ons. He made a bright start to life in England, hitting 17 goals in his debut campaign, but has found the target just 16 times across the last three seasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has struggled for form and fitness throughout much of his time in Manchester and has seen his attitude called into question on a regular basis – with gloves worn on mild days and petulant strops down the tunnel made when being substituted, with Erik ten Hag seemingly snubbed after replacing the mercurial frontman in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Sun reports that United have now decided to cut their losses on the France international, with the Red Devils set to open themselves up to offers for a player that spent part of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and has just over 12 months left to run on his current contract.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United are eager to free up funds and space in their squad that will allow a new No.9 to be acquired in the next transfer window, with the Red Devils being heavily linked with proven goalscorers such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.