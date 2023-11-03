Man City hope to inflict further misery on Man Utd as Pep Guardiola's side plot another move for rising star Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester City are plotting a move for beleaguered rivals Manchester United's brightest young talent, Kobbie Mainoo.

WHAT HAPPENED? FourFourTwo reports that last season's treble-winners are keen to lure the 18-year-old — regarded as United's best emerging prospect — across the city. With the Red Devils transfer policy badly misfiring, the possibility of losing a homegrown talent to their bitter rivals will alarm United fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mainoo is held in high regard at Old Trafford and has bounced back from a pre-season injury to the fringes of a first-team squad which desperately lacks dynamism in midfield. City's interest is nothing new. Journalist Steven Railston points out that they have made several bids to tempt the midfield talent over the years but with a long-term deal in place until 2027, United are not unduly concerned by their rival's overtures.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAINOO AND UNITED? Mainoo may well feature for the first time this season as he is included incthe United squad seeking a much-needed win on their trip to Fulham on Saturday.

