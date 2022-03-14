Maguire can't handle the pressure of being Man Utd captain, says former Hull City team-mate Elmohamady

Harry Maguire can't handle the pressure of being Manchester United captain, according to his former Hull City team-mate Ahmed Elmohamady.

Maguire became the world's most expensive defender when United paid £80 million ($126m) to sign him from Leicester in the summer of 2019.

The defender impressed in his first six months at Old Trafford and was rewarded with the captain's armband, but has since struggled for consistency, leading to questions marks over his credentials.

What's been said?

Elmohamady played alongside Maguire at Hull between 2014 and 2017, and does not think he has the necessary quality to play for United, let alone lead the entire squad.

The Egyptian, who became a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last year, thinks Cristiano Ronaldo would be a far better choice as captain for the Red Devils going forward.

"Harry was with me in Hull City and, in my opinion, he doesn't have the level to be the Manchester United captain," Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

(C)Getty Images

"Man Utd need a player with a strong personality and I hope that the next manager will give the captaincy to Ronaldo if he stays.

"Ronaldo can handle this responsibility and pressure; however, Maguire can't handle this pressure.

"So I think that the pressure he has by wearing the captain's armband is affecting his performances.

"Maguire performed really well with Leicester, a team that competes to be in the top six of the Premier League and maybe this is his level.

"He doesn't have the level to play for the biggest team in the history of England."

Maguire's United record

Maguire has racked up 137 appearances for United in all competitions to date, including 30 so far in 2021-22.

The 29-year-old has also contributed seven goals and five assists, but is still on the hunt for his first piece of silverware at Old Trafford.

It was suggested earlier this year that a power struggle had erupted in the United dressing room between Maguire and Ronaldo amid the former's poor form, but interim manager Ralf Rangnick quickly moved to quash those rumours.

The German also insisted that Maguire retains his full backing as captain, telling reporters: "I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy, this has never been an issue for me.

"It's me who decides who's captain. Harry is our captain and will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to that."

