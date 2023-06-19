‘I definitely won't go on loan again’ – Folarin Balogun sends strong Arsenal transfer message after netting first goal for USMNT

Folarin Balogun says he “definitely won’t go on loan again” as speculation continues to build regarding a summer transfer away from Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated striker signed a four-year contract with the Gunners in 2021, but has made only two Premier League appearances after making his senior breakthrough in 2020. Balogun has spent time working on his game at Middlesbrough and Reims, with the 20-goal barrier broken during a productive stint in France last season. The 21-year-old, who has pledged international allegiance to the United States, is now attracting interest from across Europe – with the expectation being that a permanent deal will be put in place at some stage this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun has said when quizzed on his future: “I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place. I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun, who registered his first goal for the USMNT during their 2-0 victory over Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final, is unlikely to remain at Emirates Stadium as he would face competition for striking berths from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

WHAT NEXT? With his future seemingly destined to lie outside of north London, Balogun has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Marseille and RB Leipzig.