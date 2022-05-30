Liverpool's Salah named Premier League Fans' Player of the Year ahead of De Bruyne

The forward scored 23 league goals in the 2021-22 campaign to take the Reds to second place behind Manchester City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22, beating Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for the award.

De Bruyne took home Premier League Player of the Season as a public vote combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts determined that prize.

Salah enjoyed another stellar season at Anfield for the Reds in which he tallied 23 league goals and 13 assists.

Salah vs De Bruyne contributions

Both players anchored their respective sides amid a heated title race that Manchester City won on the final day of the season.

They were used in very different roles, influencing the number of chances they received in front of goal, but both nonetheless were involved in a high number of goals for their teams.

Salah boasted 36 goal involvements and shared Golden Boot honours with Son Heung-min, while De Bruyne overcame early season injuries to deliver 23 goal involvements from a deeper position.

They each claimed club silverware too, with Salah winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and De Bruyne winning the Premier League.

Who were the other nominees?

Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice were also nominated for the fan vote.

