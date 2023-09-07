'Stop drinking!' - Liverpool warned to avoid comparisons between new signing Dominik Szoboszlai and club legend Steven Gerrard

Paul Ince has warned Liverpool to avoid comparisons between new signing Dominik Szoboszlai and former club skipper Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai for £60m

Has been impressive with Liverpool

Ince not yet convinced about the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Szoboszlai has adapted quickly to the rigours of the Premier League and was impressive on his first two Anfield starts against Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively. He even opened the scoring against Villa, sparking comparisons to former midfield maestro Gerrard.

However, Ince believes that Gerrard was one of a kind during his playing days and can't be compared with anyone else.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If anyone compares Liverpool midfielders to Steven Gerrard, those people need to stay away from the bars and stop drinking," he said while speaking to LuckyBlock.com.

"You don't get players like Steven anymore. There will never be another Stevie G. Patrick Viera, Roy Keane. Players like that aren't around anymore. Steven had the whole package. He had everything and you can't compare anyone with him. I played with and against Gerrard and he's one of the greatest ever players.

"In my day, you had to play well for decades before being 'world-class', nowadays a player has three or four good games and people claim they're world class. It doesn't work like that. Especially not in my eyes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Soon after signing with Liverpool, Szoboszlai revealed that he has been a huge admirer of Gerrard and has a tattoo in Hungarian of a quote by the Al-Ettifaq coach which reads: “Talent is a blessing from God, but without incredible will and humility, it is worthless.” He also wears the No.8 jersey which was earlier adorned by the former Liverpool legend.

WHAT NEXT? Szoboszlai will be back in action for Liverpool after the international break when the Reds make a trip to Molineux to face Wolves on September 16.