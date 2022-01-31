Liverpool seeking £5m Carvalho deal with Fulham as Bournemouth make loan bid for Williams

Liverpool are looking to strike a £5million ($6.7m) deal with Fulham for the signing of teenage star Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have made an official approach for the 19-year-old, and are willing to allow him to remain with the Championship promotion-chasers until the summer in order to beat competition from a host of rival clubs.

Further talks will take place on Monday, with acceptance at Liverpool that there is plenty of work to do in order to complete the signing before the 11pm GMT transfer deadline.

What’s the deal with Carvalho?

Having secured the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth £50m ($67m) on Sunday, Liverpool are looking to add to their attacking options by bringing in the exciting England U18 international.

Carvalho has been one of the stars of Fulham’s promotion push this season, scoring seven times for Marco Silva’s side having made his Premier League debut under Scott Parker last term.

He is out of contract at the end of the season, and Fulham would be resigned to losing him for only a minor compensation fee, particularly if he were to join a foreign club.

Liverpool hope to take advantage of that by paying a £5m ($6.7m) fee now. The Reds signed another gifted youngster, Harvey Elliott, from Fulham in 2019.

While that deal was somewhat acrimonious, ending in a lengthy tribunal, relations were soothed when the Cottagers signed Welsh international Harry Wilson last summer.

It is understood that a host of other clubs are keen on Carvalho, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

What else could happen at Liverpool on deadline day?

It is likely that there will be at least one player leaving the Reds on deadline day. Liverpool have received a loan offer from Bournemouth for full-back Neco Williams, and are likely to accept.

The 20-year-old is keen to play regular first-team football, and with Joe Gomez, James Milner and the up-and-coming Conor Bradley all able to play right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable or in need of a rest, Liverpool feel they are able to loan Williams out.

Offers may well arrive for Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips too, although GOAL understands Minamino is desperate to remain at Anfield until the end of the season. Initial approaches from both Leeds and Monaco have been rejected.

Phillips meanwhile faces another uncertain deadline day, with interest from Brighton, Watford, Newcastle and Burnley all dependent on what happens elsewhere - Newcastle’s bid for Dan Burn, for example.

