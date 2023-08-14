Here we go again! Liverpool agree £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton - but they must battle Chelsea to land him

- Liverpool agree £60m Lavia fee
- Must convince player to join them over Chelsea
- Liverpool already lost out to Blues on Caicedo
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the Saints have accepted the big-money offer from Liverpool for 19-year-old midfielder Lavia. However, Jurgen Klopp's side must persuade the youngster to move to Anfield with Chelsea circling.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £111m ($141m) offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo accepted last week, but the 21-year-old decided he wanted to join Chelsea instead. Klopp's side previously refused to offer more than £50m ($63m) for Lavia.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo is now set to join Chelsea in a British record £115m ($146m) deal. The London side are also keen to sign Lavia, meaning they could snatch another talented youngster from under Liverpool's noses.
WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA AND LIVERPOOL?: Chelsea were understood to be leading the race to sign Lavia, so Liverpool must seize their opportunity and convince the midfielder to choose them. If not, then Klopp's search for a new midfielder will go on.