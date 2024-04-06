Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen are aiming to continue their fairytale gallop in the Bundesliga as the undefeated German powerhouses face off against a mid-table Union Berlin outfit.

Union Berlin are currently seeded in the 11th position in the table as they enter the contest against the league leaders on the back of a shambolic toothless stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of ending Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga is coming closer with every passing matchday with the visitors needing three more wins to lift the illustrious prize. But Xabi Alonso will also be targeting the invincible tag as Leverkusen look to wrap up the remaining seven games without a defeat.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 am BST Venue: Alte Foersterei

Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen face off at the Alte Foersterei on April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The Bundesliga encounter between Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin have three injury absentees with the trio of Jerome Roussillon, Janik Haberer, and Jakob Busk ruled out due to calf, muscle, and calf injuries respectively.

Andras Schafer will be vying to return to the host's engine room after serving his own suspension while German international Kevin Volland will be spearheading the forward battery for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Leite; Khedira; Trimmel, Tousart, Schafer, Gosens; Vertessen, Volland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knoche, Bonucci, Roussillon, Juranovic, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Schafer, Dehl, Aaronson Forwards: Becker, Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufmann, Hollerbach

Bayer Leverkusen team news

The Bundesliga leaders will miss the services of Brazilian defender Arthur who's confined to the treatment room owing to a thigh injury.

Florian Wirtz will be gearing up to contribute for Leverkusen in an attacking role having scored five goals in the previous six outings for the visitors.

Leverkusen's top scorer Victor Boniface featured as a substitute last time returning from his four-month injury layoff as the Nigerian will be aiming to participate in this game as well.

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Nov 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga 29 Apr 2023 Union Berlin 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 6 Nov 2022 Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga 8 Jan 2022 Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Union Berlin Bundesliga 14 Aug 2021 Union Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

