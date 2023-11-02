Torino vs Frosinone: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Torino and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news

Torino are set to host Frosinone on November 2 in Coppa Italia up next in the round of 32.

Torino have won just one of their last six games with the win coming in their most recent game against Lecce. They are currently 13th in the table with 12 points from 10 games, having given up 12 goals while scoring just seven. Torino beat Feralpisalo 2-1 in the Coppa Italia round of 64 to reach this stage of the tournament.

Frosinone have lost three of their last four league games with two back-to-back losses in their most recent games. They are 12th in the table just above Torino on goal difference having scored 15 goals and conceding 17 in the process. Frosinone reached this round of the cup competition after defeating Pisa by a scoreline of 1-0.

Torino vs Frosinone kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

How to watch Torino vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Viaplay Sports 1 in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino have some injury concerns ahead of their Coppa Italia game. Brandon Soppy, Kofi Djidji, and Alessandro Buongiorno are all unavailable.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Tameze, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Karamoh; Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Frosinone team news

Frosinone have a couple of injury concerns. Sergio Kalaj, Abdou Harrai, Francesco Gelli, and Marvin Cuni are out with injury.

Frosinone predicted XI: Turati; Lirola, Monterissi, Romagnoli, Marchizza; Breschianini, Barrenecha; Soule, Reinier, Baez; Cuni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerofolini, Avella, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monteressi, Romagnoli, Lusuardi, Marchizza, Lirola, Oyono Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Brescianini, Reinier, Lulic, Garritano, Forwards: Caso, Baez, Ibrahimovic, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Cheddira, Jorge

Head-to-Head Record

Torino have won each of their last three games against Frosinone in the Serie A.

Date Match Competition 10/3/19 Frosinone 1-2 Torino Serie A 6/10/18 Torino 3-2 Frosinone Serie A 16/1/16 Torino 4-2 Frosinone Serie A

