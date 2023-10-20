Taawon vs Ittihad: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Taawon and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Taawon are set to host Al-Ittihad in their next game in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Taawon are second in the table behind Al-Hilal having recorded just one loss so far from their nine games this season. They come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Al-Ta'ee in their previous game. They have conceded seven goals while scoring 19 goals in the process.

Al-Ittihad are currently fourth in the table with 19 points from 9 games with six wins and two defeats. Karim Benzema's side come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Al-Ahli and will be hoping to close the gap with teams at the top of the table.

Taawon vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

How to watch Taawon vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Taawon and Ittihad will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK.

Team news & squads

Taawon team news

Taawon have no injury concerns with all players available for selection.

Al-Taawon predicted lineup: Santos; Al-Saluli, Pereira, Kadesh, Al-Nasser; El Mahdioui, Medran; Al-Rashwodi, Kaku, Al-Nabit; Tawamba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Al-Najjar, Al-Dawsari Defenders: Al-Bakr, Abdullah, Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Kadesh, Darwish, Balobaid, Al-Saluli, Rabee, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Pereira Midfielders: Al-Rashidi, Al-Nabit, Al-Nasser, Medran, Alhassan, Al-Mughais, Kaku, El Mahdioui, Al-Rashwodi, Al-Mutairi, Al-Omari, Al-Mehawes, Al-Tulayhi Forwards: Tawamba, Radif, Al-Johani, Al-Mutairi, Talisca

Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad have a few injury concerns. They will be without the services of Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy and 32-year-old goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani, who are both suffering from cruciate ligament injuries while Aseel Abed is unavailable for selection as well.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Felipe, Kadesh, Hawsawi; Al-Olayan, Coronado, Fabinho, Kante, Shangeeti; Romarinho, Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Felipe, Kadesh, Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Benzema

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Ittihad have won two of their last three games against Al-Taawon in all competitions.

Date Match Competition 3/5/23 Al-Taawon 2-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 26/12/22 Al-Ittihad 3-0 Al-Taawon Saudi Pro League 21/2/22 Al-Taawon 1-2 Al-Ittihad King's Cup

