Southampton vs Birmingham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton are set to host Birmingham CIty in the next fixture in the Championship.

Southampton are currently fifth in the Championship after 13 games, having picked up six wins and four defeats in the process. Russell Martin's side have scored 21 goals while giving up 24. They come into this game on the back of a five game unbeaten streak in the competition.

Birmingham City have lost each of their last two games in the Championship, failing to score in either of those games. They are currently 12th in the table with five wins after 13 games in the competition so far. Birmingham have a positive goal difference despite their position, having given up 14 goals while scoring 15 in the process.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

Southampton vs Birmingham kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Southampton have a few injury concerns ahead of their next game. Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Tella, Adams, A. Armstrong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Djenepo, Edozie, Tella Forwards: Adams, Onoachu, A. Armstrong, Mara

Birmingham team news

Birmingham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to Southampton. Alfie Lang is out with a knee injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Sunjic, Bielik; Miyoshi, Stansfield, Bacuna; Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with the other one ending in a goalless draw.

Date Match Competition 4/2/12 Birmingham 0-0 Southampton Championship 18/9/11 Southampton 4-1 Birmingham Championship 26/8/09 Birmingham 2-1 Southampton EFL Cup

