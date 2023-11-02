Sassuolo vs Spezia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Sassuolo and Spezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sassuolo are set to face Spezia in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on November 2.

Sassuolo won 5-2 against Consenza in the round of 64 after added extra time. They have picked up 11 points from their 10 league games in Serie A so far. Currently 15th in the table, Sassuolo have scored 13 while giving up 17 goals in the process and come into this having failed to register a win in their last four games.

Spezia beat Venezia on penalties in the round of 64 after the game finished 2-2 in normal time. The Serie B side have won just one of their last nine games with each of their last three games ending in a draw. They are 16th in the table with just one win so far in their league campaign.

Sassuolo vs Spezia kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Città del Tricolore

The game will be played on November 2 at 6 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo have just one injury concern with Agustin Alvarez unavailable for selection.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Cragno; Toljan, Tressoldi, Erlić, Vina; Boloca, Henrique; Berardi, Thorsvedt, Laurienté; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Theiner, Pegolo Defenders: Toljan, Tressoldi, Erlić, Vina, Viti, Marco Ferrari Midfielders: Boloca, Henrique, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Obiang, Racic Forwards: Pinamonti, Laurienté, Berardi, Defrel

Spezia team news

Spezia have a couple of injury issues of their own. Przemyslaw Wisniewski and Lukas Muhl are out with injury.

Spezia predicted lineup: Dragowski; Amian, Serpe, Gelashvili; Elia, Bandinelli, Esposito, Reca; Zurkowski; Antonucci, Esposito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dragowski, Zovko, Zoet Defenders: Nikolaou, Hristov, Gelashvili, Bertola, Serpe, Reca, Cugnata, Amian Midfielders: Esposito, Ekdal, Corradini, Zurkowski, Berdanelli, Cipot, Cassata, Couda, Candelari, Pietra, Antonucci Forwards: Verde, Ellia, Moro, Krollis, Esposito

Head-to-Head Record

Sassuolo have won two of their last three games against Spezia in the Serie A with the other one ending in a 2-2 draw.

Date Match Competition 17/3/23 Sassuolo 1-0 Spezia Serie A 28/8/22 Spezia 2-2 Sassuolo Serie A 18/3/22 Sassuolo 4-1 Spezia Serie A

