Rangers vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Cup semi-final

Rangers and Hearts will face off at the Hampden Park in a scintillating semi-final clash in the Scottish FA Cup.

Rangers defeated rivals Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the tournament as they secured a ticket to the last four of the competition. The Scottish powerhouses would now be vying to dish Hearts out of the FA Cup and give themselves to lift the illustrious prize for the 35th time in their history.

Hearts, on the other hand, have won the marquee competition just eight times in their history with their last victory coming more than a decade ago. The side would be confident of dumping Rangers out with the latter stumbling a bit in the league.

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The Hampden Park in Scotland will host the illustrious clash between Rangers and Hearts on April 21, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Rangers and Hearts will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Mohamed Diomande is on course to miss yet another contest for the Rangers because of a finger injury while Ryan Jack is unavailable due to a knock.

Besiktas academy-graduate Ridvan Yilmaz is also sidelined from the fixture as he's healing from a hamstring concern.

The Turkish international is joined by Oscar Cortes (muscle) and Danilo (knee) in the treatment room.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram; Sima, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Hearts team news

Manager Steven Naismith will have to make do without the services of Peter Haring (knee), Liam Boyce (leg), Craig Halkett (knee), and Calem Nieuwenhof due to their respective injury concerns.

Kenneth Vargas thundered a late quarter-final goal to give Hearts a ticket to the semis as the Costa Rican looks to continue his goal scoring form for the Jambos.

Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Atkinson, Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Fraser, Forrest, Vargas; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Lembikisa, Atkinson Midfielders: Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Forrest, Fraser, Pollock Forwards: Shankland, Oda, Tagawa, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Dec 2023 Rangers 5-0 Hearts Premiership 5 Nov 2023 Hearts 1-3 Rangers League Cup 29 Oct 2023 Rangers 2-1 Hearts Premiership 25 May 2023 Rangers 2-2 Hearts Premiership 2 Feb 2023 Hearts 0-3 Rangers Premiership

