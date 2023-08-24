How to watch the Saudi League match between Raed and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal are set to play against bottom placed Al-Raed in the third game of the Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Hilal recently lost to Al-Nassr in the Leagues Cup final, succumbing to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Riyadh based club has won one and drawn one of their two league games so far. Neymar, Al-Hilal's new superstar, was presented in front of the home crowd in the previous game but according to manager Jorge Jesus, the 31-year-old is still carrying an injury and might not be able to play until September.

Al-Raed are currently placed at the bottom of the table with no wins and two losses from their opening two games. They have conceded four goals so far in the competition, having lost 1-0 to Abha in the previous game.

Raed vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: August 24th, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

How to watch Raed vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on DAZN and Shahid.

Team news & squads

Raed team news

The home side has a clean bill of health with all the players available for selection.

Predicted Al Raed XI: Moreira; Al-Jayzani, Gonzalez, Al-Fahad, Al-Subaie; Loum, Al-Bishi; Al-Dawsari, Sayoud, Sunbul; Tavares

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreira, Al-Harbi, Sanyor Defenders: Gonzalez, Santos, Al-Fahad, Al-Rajeh, Whaeshi, Salem, Al-Jayzani, Al-Subaie, Al-Dawsari, Sunbul Midfielders: Norman, Loum, Al-Jebreen, Al-Bishi, Hazazi, Al-Hadhood, Maghrahi, Sayoud, Al-Shehri Forwards: Al-Dosari, Fouzair, F. Al-Ghamdi, El Berkaoui, Tavares, R. Al-Ghamdi

Hilal team news

Manager Jesus has a few injury concerns ahead of their away trip to Raed. Star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, marquee signing, Neymar and Hyung Soo-Jang and Khalifa Al-Dawsari are not fit for the game.

Predicted Al Hilal XI: Al-Mayouf; Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Al-Boleahi, Al-Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutainan, Al-Mayouf Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Boleahi, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr Forwards: Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcom, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Raed have not won any of their previous five games against Al-Hilal and have managed just one point from a possible 15 in these matchups.

Date Match Competition May 31st, 2023 Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-Raed Saudi Pro-League January 10th, 2023 Al-Read 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League march 13th, 2022 Al-Raed 0-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

