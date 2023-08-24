Al-Hilal are set to play against bottom placed Al-Raed in the third game of the Saudi Pro League season.
Al-Hilal recently lost to Al-Nassr in the Leagues Cup final, succumbing to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Riyadh based club has won one and drawn one of their two league games so far. Neymar, Al-Hilal's new superstar, was presented in front of the home crowd in the previous game but according to manager Jorge Jesus, the 31-year-old is still carrying an injury and might not be able to play until September.
Al-Raed are currently placed at the bottom of the table with no wins and two losses from their opening two games. They have conceded four goals so far in the competition, having lost 1-0 to Abha in the previous game.
Raed vs Hilal kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:00pm BST
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
The game will be played at King Abdullah Sport City stadium at 7:00pm BST on August 24.
How to watch Raed vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on DAZN and Shahid.
Team news & squads
Raed team news
The home side has a clean bill of health with all the players available for selection.
Predicted Al Raed XI: Moreira; Al-Jayzani, Gonzalez, Al-Fahad, Al-Subaie; Loum, Al-Bishi; Al-Dawsari, Sayoud, Sunbul; Tavares
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreira, Al-Harbi, Sanyor
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Santos, Al-Fahad, Al-Rajeh, Whaeshi, Salem, Al-Jayzani, Al-Subaie, Al-Dawsari, Sunbul
|Midfielders:
|Norman, Loum, Al-Jebreen, Al-Bishi, Hazazi, Al-Hadhood, Maghrahi, Sayoud, Al-Shehri
|Forwards:
|Al-Dosari, Fouzair, F. Al-Ghamdi, El Berkaoui, Tavares, R. Al-Ghamdi
Hilal team news
Manager Jesus has a few injury concerns ahead of their away trip to Raed. Star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, marquee signing, Neymar and Hyung Soo-Jang and Khalifa Al-Dawsari are not fit for the game.
Predicted Al Hilal XI: Al-Mayouf; Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Al-Boleahi, Al-Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutainan, Al-Mayouf
|Defenders:
|Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Boleahi, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami
|Midfielders:
|Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr
|Forwards:
|Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcom, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif
Head-to-Head Record
Al-Raed have not won any of their previous five games against Al-Hilal and have managed just one point from a possible 15 in these matchups.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 31st, 2023
|Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-Raed
|Saudi Pro-League
|January 10th, 2023
|Al-Read 1-1 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|march 13th, 2022
|Al-Raed 0-1 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League