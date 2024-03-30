Newcastle United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A stumbling Newcastle United welcome West Ham United to St. James' Park in an intriguing Premier League clash.

Newcastle United struggled heavily before the international break as the Magpies lost twice in their previous three outings.

West Ham United were involved in two back-to-back stalemates before their international break as David Moyes' men look to change their fortunes and climb up the Premier League ladder.

Newcastle vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United and West Ham United square off at St. James' Park on March 30, 2024.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Dutch defender Sven Botman has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with the centre-back suffering a shambolic ACL injury against Man City.

Botman joined a heavily occupied treatment room at St. James' Park as Nick Pope, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, and Lewis Miley remain long-term absentees for the home side.

The Magpies will be hoping to see the trio of Tino Livramento (ankle), Kieran Trippier (calf), and Harvey Barnes (thigh) return from their respective injuries before West Ham's visit.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, , Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak

West Ham team news

David Moyes would be forced to alter his starting eleven after former Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez was booked for the 10th time this season during his side's clash against Aston Villa.

Ghanaian superstar Mohammed Kudus is walking on a thin line on the back of a knee injury and if he's unavailable for selection, former Saint's star James Ward-Prowse would be vying for a start ahead of the former.

Man City loanee Kalvin Phillips would be in line for a return despite his disastrous loan spell at the London club.

West Ham United predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Phillips; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 West Ham United 2-2 Newcastle United Premier League 6 Apr 2023 West Ham United 1-5 Newcastle United Premier League 4 Feb 2023 Newcastle United 1-1 West Ham United Premier League 19 Feb 2022 West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League 15 Aug 2021 Newcastle United 2-4 West Ham United Premier League

