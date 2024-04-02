Newcastle United vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will look to continue their redemption in the Premier League as they square off against a struggling Everton.

After some disastrous results in the league, Newcastle finally stitched together two wins in three games with the latest coming against West Ham in a seven-goal thriller at St. James' Park.

Everton, on the other hand, have lost three successive games in England's premier division as they were dismantled by Bournemouth in their previous outing.

Newcastle vs Everton kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 PM BST Venue: St. James' Park

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Newcastle and Everton will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Anthony Gordon was handed a heartbreaking red card in the last knockings of the win against West Ham as the winger will fail to feature against his former employees while Miguel Almiron hobbled off the pitch just 10 minutes after the introduction.

Gordon and Almiron's absence could open the door for Harvey Barnes to feature on the flank after his heroics against the Hammers while Jacob Murphy would operate on the opposite flank for the hosts.

In defense, the trio of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, and Tino Livramento remain confined to the treatment room.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, , Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak

Everton team news

Former Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma and English winger Lewis Dobbin remain the two injury concerns for the Toffees.

Midfielder Dele Alli is yet to return to full fitness from his hip injury but Dyche would be vying to see Ukrainian international Vitalii Mykolenko return from his illness.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's drought in-front of goal extended to 23 games against the Cherries and with Beto scoring a goal during his small stint at the Vitality Stadium, the latter could replace the former in the eleven.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virgínia, Lonergan Defenders: Mykolenko, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey Midfielders: Gueye, Alli, Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucouré, McNeil, Harrison, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Dec 2023 Everton 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League 28 Apr 2023 Everton 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League 20 Oct 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 Everton Premier League 18 Mar 2022 Everton 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League 9 Feb 2022 Newcastle United 3-1 Everton Premier League

