Newcastle vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Newcastle United are set to face recently promoted Vincent Kompany's Burnley in their next Premier League game.
The Magpies are coming into this on the back of a big win over Man City in the Carabao Cup midweek. The last edition's runners-up knocked out Pep Guardiola's men in a tight affair. Striker Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game. Eddie Howe's side is unbeaten in each of their last four games across all competitions, most notably beating Sheffield United by an eight-goal margin in their last league game.
Burnley's return to the Premier League has not gone to plan. Kompany's side is yet to register a win in the competition, having drawn one and lost four of their five opening games. They have conceded the second most goals in the competition (13), only Sheffield United have conceded more (17).
Newcastle vs Burnley kick-off time
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|St. James' Park
The game will be played at St. James' Park, home of Newcastle United, at 3:00 pm BST in the UK on September 30.
How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Newcastle team news
Howe's side have two injury concerns with Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes both unavailable for selection in this game.
Newcastle United predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Schar, Lascalles, Trippier, Dummett, Hall, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Kraft, Manquillo
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchey, Anderson
|Forwards:
|Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Almiron, Murphy
Burnley team news
Burnley have a fair few injury concerns ahead of their trip to St. James' Park. Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal are out with injury. The Clarets' top scorer in the league this term, Lyle Foster will be missing due to suspension.
Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Rodriguez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi
|Defenders:
|Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey
|Forwards:
|Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
The Magpies have won each of their last two games doing a league double on Burnley in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 22, 2022
|Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|December 4, 2021
|Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
|Premier League