Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Play-off match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of back-to-back defeats in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to take on UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in a West Region AFC Champions League Play-off tie on Tuesday.

One of only four teams not to have a single point in the Saudi league after two games, Luis Castro's side lost 2-1 to Al-Ettifaq before a 2-0 defeat against Al-Taawoun. Whereas Shabab Al-Ahli started their UAE Pro League campaign with a 3-0 win over Ajman.

The winners of Tuesday's tie will book a spot in Pot 4 ahead of the AFC Champions League group stage draw.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:20pm BST Venue: KSU Stadium

The AFC Champions League Play-off match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be played at the KSU or the King Saud University Stadium - commercially known as Al-Awwal Park as on date - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6:20pm BST on August 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV, and is not available to stream online live in the UK. However, you can follow the live updates of the game on GOAL's Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Ronaldo, who missed the league opener but featured in the Al-Taawoun defeat, should be available here.

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro is hence likely to go with the same XI that pipped Al-Hilal to the Arab Club Champions Cup title with Sadio Mane and Talisca completing the three-man frontline.

Goalkeeper David Ospina and Pity Martinez are out with an elbow injury and a ruptured cruciate ligament, respectively. Nawaf Al-Aquidi will deputise Ospina in goal.

The club has announced the departure of Uzbek player Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aquidi; S. Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Madu, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Adam, Maran

Shabab Al-Ahli team news

Shabab Al-Ahli boss Marco Nikolic will be tempted to persist with his winning lineup against Ajman.

Serbian defender Bogdan Planic was sent off in the club's league opener, but its implications are not applicable in AFC games.

Munas Dabbur will lead the attack, with Yahya Al-Ghassani and Harib Abdalla supporting from either flanks.

Shabab Al-Ahli possible XI: Naser; Suleiman Slaem, Planic, Abbas, Renan; Ganiev, Ahmed; Al-Ghassani, Mateusao, Abdalla; Dabbur

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamza, Naser, Al-Hosani Defenders: Suleiman Salem, Renan, Campos, Marzooq, Abbas, Al-Kamali, Khamis, Planic, Yousuf Atiq, Abaelaziz, Alzaabi, Jaber, Abdulla Jamil, Hussain, Fahad Midfielders: Milivojevic, Ahmed, Salem, Ganiev, Eduardo, Al-Naqbi, Gustavo, Al-Nuaimi, Abdalla, Al-Ghassani, Cesar, Jumaa, Bala, Cartabia Forwards: Dabbur, Jesus, Mateusao, Doumbia, Al-Chadli

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will face each other across all competitions.

