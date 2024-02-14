Nasaf vs Al Ain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The AFC Champions League resumes once again as Group A leaders Al-Ain travel to the Nasaf Stadium to face Group B leaders Nasaf Qarshi in a feisty Round of 16 encounter.
Nasaf Qarshi rounded up their group stage campaign with 11 points as they finished three points above the rest of the pack. The side from Uzbekistan will be confident enough to hand their rivals a disadvantage in the first leg and pave their way for the next round.
Al Ain wrapped up the group stages of the AFC Champions League at the summit of Group A winning five out of six games in their group. The side has three wins on the trot in all competitions in their previous three games and would be vying to extend this scintillating streak in the competition.
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Ain kick-off time
|Date:
|February 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Nasaf Stadium
Nasaf and Al Ain will square off at the Nasaf Stadium in Uzbekistan on February 14, 2024. The match will kick start at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams
The AFC Champions League match will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Nasaf Qarshi team news
The home side will be without the services of Alibek Davronov owing to surgery.
Nasaf Qarshi will bank on Jaba Jiguari who bagged a brace in Nasaf's previous outing against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League.
Nasaf Qarshi predicted XI: Nematov; Davronov, Gaybullaev, Nasrullaev, Mukhammadiev; Stanojevic, Mozgovoy; Nurullaev, Sidikov, Bozorov; Mateus.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nematov, Ergashev
|Defenders:
|Davronov, Gaybullaev, Nasrullaev, Mukhammadiev, Abdirakhmatov
|Midfielders:
|Stanojevic, Mozgovoy, Sidikov, Jigauri, Abdurakhimov
|Forwards:
|Nurullaev, Mateus, Bozorov, Amanov, Chavez
Al-Ain team news
The visitors are without any massive injury concerns and would have the strongest eleven featuring against their rivals.
Kodjo Fo Doh Laba has thundered 11 goals this season and would be a headache for the opposing defenders spearheading the visitor's forward battery.
Soufiane Rahimi and Omer Atzili have eight and seven-goal contributions respectively as they'll be shouldering the goalscoring responsibility alongside Laba.
Al Ain predicted XI: Eisa; Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik; Park, Palacios; Atzili, Kaku, Rahimi; Laba.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Eisa, Bu Senda
|Defenders:
|Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Shakir, Hassan
|Midfielders:
|Park, Palacios, Trawri, Nader, Barman, Al-Baloushi
|Forwards:
|Atzili, Kaku, Rahimi, Laba, Santos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|3 May 2016
|Al Ain 2-0 Nasaf Qarshi
|AFC Champions League
|19 Apr 2016
|Nasaf Qarshi 1-1 Al Ain
|AFC Champions League