Napoli vs Milan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli are set to host AC Milan in a clash of the heavyweights in the Serie A on October 29.

Napoli are currently fourth in the Serie A with 17 points from nine games so far with 20 goals scored. They have won two games on the trot coming into this fixture having scored in their last six league matches.

Milan are coming into this on the back of two back-to-back losses in the Champions League and Serie A. Stefano Pioli's side is currently third in the Serie A table just two points behind table toppers Juventus with a game in hand. They are yet to play out a draw in the league this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Milan kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 20:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The game will be played on October 29 at 20:45 pm BST in Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

How to watch Napoli vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available on TNT Sports1 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen is again unavailable after picking up a thigh injury during international duty with Nigeria. Juan Jesus and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are the two other absentees who are sidelined for Napoli.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera; Zielinski, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano, Raspadori, Simeone

Milan team news

Milan have a few injury concerns. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic ruled out through injuries. Mattia Caldara and Pierre Kalulu also occupy the treatment room.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders, Pobega; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kjaer, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Milan are unbeaten against Napoli in their last three encounters in all competitions.

Date Match Competition 19/4/23 Napoli 1-1 Milan Champions League 13/4/23 Milan 2-1 Napoli Champions League 3/4/23 Napoli 0-4 Milan Serie A

Useful links