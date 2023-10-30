Lazio vs Fiorentina: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio are set to host Fiorentina in their next Serie A game on October 30.

Lazio are coming into this on the back a 3-1 loss against Feyenoord in the Champions League after recording three straight wins prior to it. Maurizio Sarri's side are currently ninth in the table with four wins out of nine, having picked up 13 points so far.

Fiorentina are currently fifth in the table with 17 points from nine games so far. They have a chance to leapfrog Napoli in the fourth place with a win against Lazio. Fiorentina have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions, winning five and drawing three.

Lazio vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

How to watch Lazio vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Maurizio Sarri's side have no injury concerns ahead of their game against Fiorentina, with all the squad available for selection.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will also be without right-back Niccolo Pierozzi and midfielders Antonio Barak and Gaetano Castrovilli. Forward Jonathan Ikone is tipped to sit out after suffering from a hip injury.

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Kouame; Nzola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Christensen Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Parisis, Dodo, Biraghi, Kayode Midfielders: Mandragora, Amatucci, Arthur, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Benassi, Sabiri Forwards: Sottil, Brekalo, Gonzalez, Kokorin, Beltran, Kouame, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Lazio have won two of their last three games against Fiorentina in the Serie A with their last game ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A 11/10/22 Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio Serie A 6/2/22 Fiorentina 0-3 Lazio Serie A

