Lazio vs Fiorentina: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Lazio are set to host Fiorentina in their next Serie A game on October 30.
Lazio are coming into this on the back a 3-1 loss against Feyenoord in the Champions League after recording three straight wins prior to it. Maurizio Sarri's side are currently ninth in the table with four wins out of nine, having picked up 13 points so far.
Fiorentina are currently fifth in the table with 17 points from nine games so far. They have a chance to leapfrog Napoli in the fourth place with a win against Lazio. Fiorentina have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions, winning five and drawing three.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Lazio vs Fiorentina kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico Tour
The game will be played on October 30 at 7:45pm GMT in Stadio Olimpico Tour.
How to watch Lazio vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.
Team news & squads
Lazio team news
Maurizio Sarri's side have no injury concerns ahead of their game against Fiorentina, with all the squad available for selection.
Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Castellanos, Zaccagni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
|Defenders:
|Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj
|Midfielders:
|Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi
Fiorentina team news
Fiorentina will also be without right-back Niccolo Pierozzi and midfielders Antonio Barak and Gaetano Castrovilli. Forward Jonathan Ikone is tipped to sit out after suffering from a hip injury.
Fiorentina Predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Kouame; Nzola.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Terracciano, Christensen
|Defenders:
|Milenkovic, Mina, Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Parisis, Dodo, Biraghi, Kayode
|Midfielders:
|Mandragora, Amatucci, Arthur, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Benassi, Sabiri
|Forwards:
|Sottil, Brekalo, Gonzalez, Kokorin, Beltran, Kouame, Nzola
Head-to-Head Record
Lazio have won two of their last three games against Fiorentina in the Serie A with their last game ending in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/1/23
|Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina
|Serie A
|11/10/22
|Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio
|Serie A
|6/2/22
|Fiorentina 0-3 Lazio
|Serie A