Inter vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Inter and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter will continue their pre-season with a club friendly against Al-Nassr at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday.

Before beginning their 2023-24 Serie A campaign against Monza, Simone Inzaghi's men will also take on PSG and Salzburg in friendlies. Inter defeated Lugano 3-0 and scored 10 unanswered goals against Pergolettese in their recent warm-up games.

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were last recorded to a goalless draw with PSG amid their ongoing pre-season, before a game in the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Shabab at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:15am BST Venue: Nagai Stadium

The Club Friendly game between Inter Milan and Al-Nassr is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

It will kick off at 11:15am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, and is not available to stream online live. However, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter have reportedly shown interest in Emiliano Martinez to replace the outgoing Andre Onana.

So for Thursday's tie, either of Filip Stankovic or Raffaele Di Gennaro may start in goal, with skipper Lautaro Martinez likely to link up with Marcus Thuram in attack.

Having made his club debut against Pergolettese, Yann Bisseck could keep his place in the back-three, as summer recruits Davide Frattesi and Juan Cuadrado also push for starts.

Inter possible XI: F. Stankovic; De Vrij, Bisseck, Bastoni; Cuadrado, Frattesi, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Calligaris, F. Stankovic, Di Gennaro Defenders: Darmian, Acerbi, De Vrij, Bastoni, Bisseck, Dimarco, Gosens, Dumfries, Cuadrado, Lazaro Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Sensi, Barella, Frattesi, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Martinez, Correa, Thuram, Esposito, Fabbian, A. Stankovic, Stabile

Al-Nassr team news

With the soon approaching Arab Club Champions Cup games, Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro will be expected to rest his key players.

Ronaldo would hence play a limited role, while Alex Telles may be handed a start after making his club debut from the bench in the PSG draw.

However, Saudi winger Ayman Yahya is unlikely to partake in the tie against Inter after limping off in the game against the French giants.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; S. Al-Ghannam, Oujami, Al-Amri, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; K. Al-Ghannam, Talisca, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Ospina, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Al-Boushal, Al-Fatil, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Shammari, Kim, Konan, Lajami, Madu, Telles Midfielders: Ali, Al-Hasan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Martinez, Talisca, Fofana Forwards: Adam, K. Al-Ghannam, Ghareeb, Maran, Masharipov, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

The will be the first time Inter Milan and Al-Nassr will face each other across all competitions.

