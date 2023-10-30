How to watch the King's Cup match between Al-Hilal and Al-Hazm, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal is set to host Al-Hazm in their next game on October 30 in the King's Cup of Champions.

Al-Hilal are currently top of the table in the Saudi Pro League with nine wins from 11 games and are the only unbeaten side in the league. They come into this on the back of a seven game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Al-Hazm are 17th in the league table with just one win from 11 games and have picked up seven points in the process. The visitors have conceded the most goals in the league so far with 28. However they come into this on the back of a two game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hilal vs Hazm kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

How to watch Hilal vs Hazm online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Shahid in the US.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus has no fresh injury concerns. Salman Al Faraj is back from his three game ban. Neymar will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Malcolm, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Hazm team news

Ben Hassan Traore is a major doubt for this one but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Al-Hazm predicted XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi Midfielders: Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar Forwards: Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Hilal are unbeaten in their last three games against Al-Hazm in all competitions, winning two of them.

Date Match Competition 26/2/22 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 30/9/21 Al-Hazm 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 29/8/20 Al-Hilal 4-1 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League

