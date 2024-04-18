Fenerbahce vs Olympiakos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce aim to turn around a one-goal deficit against Olympiakos in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League.

Fenerbahce had a shambolic first half in Greece but second-half goals from Dusan Tadic and Irfan Kahveci helped the Turkish outfit turn around a daunting lead of three goals. The Yellow Canaries would be confident of turning the tie with just one goal separating the two outfits.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, emerged victorious in a five-goal thriller played at the Karaiskakis Stadium. The Greek side will be aiming to produce another magnificent performance and march through to the next round of the competition.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos kick-off time

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahce will welcome Olympiakos at Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi on April 18, 2024. The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Joshua King and Mert Hakan Yandes are sidelined from this fixture because of a groin and muscle injury, respectively as they join Luan Peres and Fred on the treatment table.

Former Ajax veteran Dusan Tadic scored a crucial penalty in the second-half while Irfan Kahveci thundered his 11th goal of the campaign helping the Turkish heavyweights reduce the deficit and they could play an integral role once again.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Osay-Samuel, Dijku, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Krunic, Zajc; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Soyuncu, Becao, Djiku, Peres, Bonucci, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel, Muldur Midfielders: Krunic, Zajc, Szymanski, Kahveci Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Dursun, Kent, Tadic, Under

Olympiacos team news

Having missed out on the first leg, Sporting CP-owned Sotiris Alexandropoulos will also miss the reverse leg of the fixture owing to a back injury.

Francisco Ortega (knock), Doron Leidger (ACL), and Bandiougou Fadiga (unspecified) are also tipped to be sidelined from the encounter.

Stevan Jovetić and Kostas Fortounis were on the scoresheet for Olympiacos in the first leg giving their side an early advantage.

Olympiacos predicted XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Ortega; Horta, Chiquinho; Masouras, Jovetic, Fortounis; El Kaabi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Tzolakis, Papadoudis Defenders: Rodinei, Ortega, Carmo, Richards, Retsos, Ndoj, Vezo, Biancone, Abbey, Quini Midfielders: Podence, Camara, Fortounis, Martins, Masouras, Hezze, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Horta, Iborra, Fadiga, Carvalho Forwards: El Kaabi, El Arabi, Jovetić, Cabral, Navarro, Bah, Brnić

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Apr 2024 Olympiacos 3-2 Fenerbahce UEFA Europa Conference League 26 Nov 2021 Olympiacos 1-0 Fenerbahce UEFA Europa League 30 Sept 2021 Fenerbahce 0-3 Olympiacos UEFA Europa League 21 Jul 2015 Fenerbahce 3-2 Olympiacos Club Friendlies 17 Aug 2014 Fenerbahce 2-1 Olympiacos Club Friendlies

