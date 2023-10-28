Fayha vs Nassr: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Fayha and Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Fayha are set to face Al-Nassr in their next game in the Saudi Pro League on October 28.

The home side are currently eighth in the table with three wins and five draws from 10 games. They come into this encounter on the back of 4-0 loss against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League, they were unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions before this defeat.

Al-Nassr are fourth in the table with seven wins in 10 games and 28 goals scored in the process. The Riyadh based club is unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo's side is seven points behind the table toppers Al-Hilal but have a game in hand.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fayha vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm BST Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

The game will be played on October 28 at 4pm BST in King Fahd International Stadium.

How to watch Fayha vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on DAZN in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fayha team news

Fayha have one injury concern going into this game. Mohammed Majrashi is unavailable for selection due to injury but the rest of the squad is available for the game.

Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic; Al Baqawi, Khaibari, Al Rashidi, Konan; Ryller, Cimirot; Sabiri, Sabiri, Onyekuru; Sakala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Duqayl, Al-Kassar, Al-Thumairy, Stojković Defenders: Al-Rashidi, Konan, Al-Khaibari, Haqawi, Al-Baqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Al-Dowaish, Al-Aman, Majrashi, Al-Rammah, Al-Khalaf, Al-Qaydhi Midfielders: Zidan, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Cimirot, Mandash, Al-Muqbel, Al-Surur, Al-Muqbel, Ryller, Al-Anazi, Sabiri, Jadhami Forwards: Onyekuru, Nwakaeme, Sakala, Majrashi, Al-Jubaya, Al-Burayk, Al-Abdulmenem

Nassr team news

David Ospina continues to remain sidelined with an elbow injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Sadio Mane, Talisca and Ronaldo should feature in attack, with Otavio joining from the right flank.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari;

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Nassr are unbeaten against Al-Fayha in their last three encounters in the Saudi Pro League while keeping a cleansheet in each of those games.

Date Match Competition 10/4/23 Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 16/10/22 Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 17/3/22 Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League

Useful links