Everton vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Everton are set to face newly promoted Luton Town in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.
The Toffees won their first league game of the season against Brentford before coming into this fixture and have won back-to-back fixture for the first time this season. The Merseyside Blues are currently 15th in the table with four losses and one draw from their six games under Sean Dyche this season.
Newly promoted Luton Town have had a tumultuous start to their Premier League season. They managed to win their first point of the season in their last game against Wolves. They have scored just three goals in their five games while conceding 11 goals in the process.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Luton kick-off time
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
The game will be played at Goodison Park, home of Everton, at 3pm BST on September 30.
How to watch Everton vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Everton have a few players unavailable for various reasons. Dele Alli is unavailable for selection while Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman are both out with injuries.
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Keane, Braithwaite, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Garner, Mykolenko; McNeil, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Godfrey, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Keane, Young, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Danjnuma, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin, Beto, Chermiti
Luton team news
Luton Town have no injury concern and have all players available for selection.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea
|Defenders:
|Lockyer, Andersen, Mengi, Burke, Osho, Giles, Bell, Potts, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Doughty, Chong
|Forwards:
|Ogbene, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first ever meeting between Everton and Luton Town in both club's history.