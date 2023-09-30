This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Everton vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Yash Thakur
How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton are set to face newly promoted Luton Town in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Toffees won their first league game of the season against Brentford before coming into this fixture and have won back-to-back fixture for the first time this season. The Merseyside Blues are currently 15th in the table with four losses and one draw from their six games under Sean Dyche this season.

Newly promoted Luton Town have had a tumultuous start to their Premier League season. They managed to win their first point of the season in their last game against Wolves. They have scored just three goals in their five games while conceding 11 goals in the process.

Everton vs Luton kick-off time

Date:September 30, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm BST
Venue:Goodison Park

The game will be played at Goodison Park, home of Everton, at 3pm BST on September 30.

How to watch Everton vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton have a few players unavailable for various reasons. Dele Alli is unavailable for selection while Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman are both out with injuries.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Keane, Braithwaite, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Garner, Mykolenko; McNeil, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
Defenders:Tarkowski, Godfrey, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Keane, Young, Patterson
Midfielders:Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
Forwards:Danjnuma, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin, Beto, Chermiti

Luton team news

Luton Town have no injury concern and have all players available for selection.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kaminski, Krul, Shea
Defenders:Lockyer, Andersen, Mengi, Burke, Osho, Giles, Bell, Potts, Kabore
Midfielders:Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Doughty, Chong
Forwards:Ogbene, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first ever meeting between Everton and Luton Town in both club's history.

