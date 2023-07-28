Brighton vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Amid their unbeaten run in the pre-season, Newcastle United will be looking to pick their first win in the Premier League Summer Series when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey on Friday.
Following 3-2 and 2-1 wins over Gateshead and Rangers, respectively, in warm-up games, Eddie Howe's side drew their first two games in the Series. An entertaining 3-3 draw with Aston Villa was followed by the Magpies holding Chelsea to a 1-1 result.
Whereas Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls were on the losing end of a 4-3 scoreline against Chelsea before beating Brentford 2-0 among their pre-season games in the USA.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30am BST
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The Premier League Summer Series match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United is scheduled for July 29, 2023, at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.
It will kick off at 12:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
Having made their club debuts in the pre-season, summer signings Joao Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud and Bart Verbruggen are likely to keep their place in the XI.
Brace hero against Brentford, Simon Adingra, should also feature going forward.
Meanwhile, apart from new signing James Milner, the likes of Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Facundo Buonanotte would be pushing for their involvement.
Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Gross; Dahoud, Gilmour, March, Joao Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Steele, Verbruggen, McGill, Rushworth
|Defenders:
|Veltman, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Van Hecke, Turns, Estupinan, Samuels
|Midfielders:
|Caicedo, Gross, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Lallana, Ayari, Alzate, Weir, Baker-Boaitey, Hinshelwood
|Forwards:
|Mitoma, March, Buonanotte, Adingra, Enciso, Ferguson, Pedro, Welbeck, Undav, Peupion
Newcastle team news
As Allan Saint-Maximin is speculated with a move to Saudi Arabia, new signing Harvey Barnes made his non-competitive club debut against Aston Villa.
The likes of Nick Pope and Joe Willock are doubts on account of their injuries from last season, while marquee signing Sandro Tonali will expect to play a leading role in midfield over the course of the season as well.
Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Barnes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Dummett, Savage, Krafth, Manquillo, Ashby, Trippier, Gordon, Lewis, Targett
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Longstaff, Turner-Cooke, Joelinton, L. Miley, J. Miley, White, Ritchie, Almiron, Anderson, Murphy
|Forwards:
|Parkinson, Isak, Wilson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 19, 2023
|Newcastle 4-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|August 13, 2022
|Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 5, 2022
|Newcastle 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|November 6, 2021
|Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
|Premier League
|March 21, 2021
|Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
|Premier League