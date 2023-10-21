This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Brentford vs Burnley: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Thomas-Frank-Brentford-2023-24Getty
BrentfordBurnleyBrentford vs BurnleyPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford are ready to host newly promoted Burnley in their next Premier League fixture.

The Bees come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester United before the international break. Thomas Frank's side are currently 15th in the table with just one win from their eight games. They have scored 11 goals while giving up 12 in those games.

Burnley are positioned 18th in the table in the relegation zone, having lost six of their eight Premier League games so far. The Clarets have given up 20 goals this season, the second highest in the league so far. They come into this on the back of a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the league.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Burnley kick-off time

Date:October 21, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm BST
Venue:Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley will be played on October 21 at 3pm BST in Gtech Community Stadium.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

TBDWatch here

The game between Brentford and Burnley will not be available to watch on TV or stream live in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

The home side have some injury concerns with a few players unavailable for selection.

Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva are ruled out through injuries, while Ivan Toney is suspended till January.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
Defenders:Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev
Midfielders:Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa
Forwards:Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Burnley team news

Burnley have some injury concerns ahead of their encounter against Brentford. Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal are out with injury.

Burnley predicted XI: Muric; Roberts, Cork, O'Shea, Delcroix; Berge; Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury, Odobert; Foster.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muric, Trafford, Vigouroux, Franchi
Defenders:Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts
Midfielders:Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey
Forwards:Tresour, Zaroury, Larsen, Manuel, Odobert, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Burnley have won two of the last three games against Brentford in all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
12/3/22Brentford 2-0 BurnleyPremier League
30/10/21Burnley 3-1 BrentfordPremier League
16/1/16Brentford 1-3 BurnleyChampionship

Useful links