Bournemouth vs Wolves: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Bournemouth are set to face Wolves in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

Bournemouth are one of only two sides in the Premier League to not win a league game so far this season. They are currently 19th in the table with five losses from eight games so far. They have lost each of their last two games in the league, conceding seven goals while scoring none.

Wolves are coming into this game on the back 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in their previous game and had registered a win against Man City before that. Gary O'Neil's side are currently 14th in the table with two wins and two draws from eight games, having scored nine goals in the process.

Bournemouth vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The game between Bournemouth and Wolves will be played on October 21 at 3:00 pm BST in Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Bournemouth and Wolves will not be available to watch in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have a few injury concerns in their squad. USMNT midfielder, Tyler Adams, suffered a significant setback in his recovery from a thigh issue and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Emiliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Chris Mepham are all unavailable due to injuries.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Wolves team news

Wolves have just a few injury concerns as Hugo Bueno and Ryan Ait-Nouri are slight injury doubts ahead of their game against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Traore, Lemina; Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Toti, H. Bueno, Otto, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Jordao Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Silva, Hwang, Kalajdzic

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have won a game each in their last three encounters with one of those games ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 18/2/23 Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth Premier League 1/9/22 Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves Premier League 24/6/20 Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth Premier League

