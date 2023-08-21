How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2021-22 season champions, AC Milan, start their league campaign with an away trip to Bologna.

The home side won their previous game against Cesena in the Coppa Italia. Thiago Motta's side had a mixed bag of results during the pre-season where they won one, drew one and lost two of their four games.

Stefano Pioli's side come into this game after winning just of their five pre-season games. Milan were involved in a pre-season tour to the US alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus and lost all three of their games. They recently won 4-2 against Novara.

Bologna vs Milan kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

How to watch Bologna vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

The home side are missing Adama Soumaoro due to injury but Thiago Motta has all other players available for selection.

Predicted Bologna XI: Skorupsi; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Dominguez, Moro; Orsolini, Ferguson, Aebischer; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupsi, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Lucumi, Beukema, Sosa, Bonifazi, Amey, Lykogiannis, Coraza, Posch, De Silvestri Midfielders: Moro, El Azzouzi, Urbanski, Dominguez, Ferguson, Fabbian, Aebischer, Michael Forwards: Barrow, Orsolini, Ndoye, Vignato, Zirkzee, Van Hooijdonk

Milan team news

Pioli's side has three players out for the clash against Bologna. Yunus Musah is suspended while Ismael Bennacer and Chaka Traore are out with injuries.

Predicted AC Milan XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli Forwards: Leao, Traore, Pulisic, Chukwueze, Saelemaekers, Romero, Okafor, Origi, Colombo, Giroud, Lazetic

Head-to-Head Record

Milan has not lost any of their last five encounters, winning thrice and drawing two times. The last time Bologna won against AC Mlan was back in 2016.

Date Match Competition April 15th, 2023 Bologna 1-1 Milan Serie A August 28th, 2022 Milan 2-0 Bologna Serie A April 5th, 2022 Milan 0-0 Bologna Serie A

