Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two relegation-threatened Championship sides face off as Blackburn Rovers welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers can ensure themselves safety with some positive results in their next three games with three points against Sheffield Wednesday of utmost importance. Three shambolic results could see the hosts tumble down the ladder with other games playing a part in their destiny.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have a rather daunting task ahead of them with the visitors second-last in the Championship standings. Sheffield can go two points away from Blackburn Rovers with a victory on the road otherwise they could be dumped down the English hierarchy.

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Ewood Park



How to watch Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari will miss the encounter because of a hamstring problem which would see him return next month.

Ryan Hedges has also picked up a hamstring issue as he's tipped to return with Ayari in May.

Harry Leonard is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a back problem as he's joined by the duo of John Fleck (calf) and Arnor Sigurdsson (ankle) in the medical room.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, McFadzean, Pickering; Tronstad, Moran; Markanday, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, Koumetio, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Tronstad, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Portimonense-loanee Mohamed Diaby is confined to the treatment room because of a leg injury and he'll be ruled out for the fixture.

The visitors will also miss Juan Delgado and Ian Poveda with the former recovering from a hip injury and the latter nursing a hamstring injury.

Ike Ugbo has scored six goals in 15 games for Sheffield Wednesday as the forward will lead the line for his side.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Beadle; Valentin, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Poveda, Bannan, Vaulks, Musaba; Ugbo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Dawson, Charles Defenders: Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson Forwards: Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Dec 2023 Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship 20 Apr 2021 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Championship 26 Dec 2020 Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 18 Jan 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Blackburn Rovers Championship 2 Nov 2019 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

