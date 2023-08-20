Barcelona vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be eyeing their first win of the 2023-24 La Liga season when they welcome Cadiz to Luis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The Blaugrana were held to a goalless draw at Getafe last weekend, while Cadiz kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 home win against Alaves.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Cadiz kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Luis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played at the Luis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on August 20 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has injured the femoral biceps in the hamstring of his left leg, while Inigo Martinez is yet to make a full recovery from a foot injury, although the latter took part in Thursday's training for some time.

Rafinha is suspended for two games after the Brazilian's red card against Getafe, and Abde Ezzalzouli is likely to be handed a start alongside Robert Lewandowski and Gavi in the front three.

With Xavi also suspended for two games, the Barca boss' brother Oscar Hernandez will be calling the shots from the sidelines.

Sergi Roberto can be used at right-back, while Andreas Christensen is deemed fit for Sunday's encounter.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Ezzalzouli, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Lenglet, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Dest, Roberto Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan Forwards: Torres, Yamal, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ezzalzouli

Cadiz team news

Gonzalo Escalante is suspended after being sent off in the Alaves win, with the summer arrival sent off after featuring off the bench against Alaves, while the likes of Brian Ocampo, Sergi Guardiola and Victor Chust are all out injured.

As such, there are high chances that Cadiz boss Sergio Gonzalez is going to stick with an unchanged XI as Escalante had also come off the bench before receiving his marching orders.

Chris Ramos and Roger Marti will be set to lead the line of attack once again.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Fali, L. Hernandez, J. Hernandez; Alejo, Emeterio, Alcaraz, Machis; Ramos, Roger.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Fali, Mere, L. Hernandez, Mbaye, Cala, J. Hernandez, Pires, Zaldua, Carcelen Midfielders: Alarcon, Mari, Alcaraz, San Emeterio, Diarra, Calderon, Fernandez, Machis, Mabil, Alejo Forwards: Sobrino, Osmajic, Roger, Ramos, Negredo

Head-to-Head Record

It must be noted that Barcelona have won just two of their last six meetings with Cadiz, with the last five listed below, while have once in 2022 edged the Culers by a solitary goal when the games were held at Camp Nou.

Date Match Competition Feb 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz La Liga Sep 10, 2022 Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona La Liga Apr 18, 2022 Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz La Liga Sep 23, 2021 Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona La Liga Feb 21, 2021 Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz La Liga

Useful links