Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United will be looking to register back-to-back wins when the two Premier League giants meet each other in a club friendly game in New Jersey on Saturday.

Although the Gunners kicked off their pre-season with a 1-1 draw with Nurnberg, Mikel Arteta's men bounced back with a 5-0 victory against the MLS All-Stars team on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side started their pre-season by beating Leeds United 2-0 in Oslo and picked up a 1-0 win over Lyon in Edinburgh in the mid-week, ahead of their US tour that begins with the game against Arsenal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm BST Venue: MetLife Stadium

The club friendly game between Arsenal and Manchester United is scheduled for July 22, 2023, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 10 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV, but is available to stream online live through MUTV and Arsenal.com.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Getty Images

Arsenal team news

Leandro Trossard had just about recovered from a knock in the game against Nurnberg, only to be taken off with a knee problem in the MLS All-Stars thrashing.

With Trossard unlikely to feature on Saturday, Kai Havertz is expected to fill in the void alongside Declan Rice in the middle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny are yet to make a full recovery from their injuries, while Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe also emerge as doubts for the tie.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Timber, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Balogun, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Runarsson, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Trusty, Zinchenko Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Jorginho, Vieira, Elneny, Marquinhos, Havertz Forwards: Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun, Cozier-Duberry

Man Utd team news

United's international players such as Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen are available for the US trip after Ten Hag used a number of second string players in Oslo and Edinburgh.

Fred is not part of the traveling squad due to personal reasons, as Donny van de Beek would see himself start from the first whistle after scoring the winner against Lyon, while Rhys Bennett and Tyrell Malacia continue to be sidelined with injuries.

Despite being linked to a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, Dean Henderson has also made the trip and could start in between the sticks against Arsenal.

Man Utd possible XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mount; Sancho, Martial, Diallo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bishop, Heaton, Henderson, Vitek Defenders: Dalot, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders: Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Gore, Hannibal, Mainoo, McTominay, Mount, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek Forwards: Elanga, Forson, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 22, 2023 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Premier League September 4, 2022 Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal Premier League April 23, 2022 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Premier League December 3, 2021 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Premier League January 30, 2021 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links